Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Stocks Hit Low of $66.89 Before Closing at $68.05

In the latest session, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) closed at $68.05 down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $69.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1081160 shares were traded. VOYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.89.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Voya Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when MARTIN RODNEY O JR sold 39,724 shares for $75.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,988,842 led to the insider holds 149,671 shares of the business.

SILVA KEVIN D sold 17,500 shares of VOYA for $1,308,861 on Feb 28. The insider now owns 2,130 shares after completing the transaction at $74.79 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,813 shares for $74.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,872,162 and left with 189,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOYA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.64B and an Enterprise Value of 9.48B. As of this moment, Voya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOYA has reached a high of $78.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VOYA has traded an average of 1.95M shares per day and 940.28k over the past ten days. A total of 97.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.60M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.72% stake in the company. Shares short for VOYA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.23M with a Short Ratio of 16.23M, compared to 23.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.52% and a Short% of Float of 21.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VOYA is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.66 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.9. EPS for the following year is $9.24, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.67 and $9.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Voya Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 15.70% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VOYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.51B and the low estimate is $7.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.