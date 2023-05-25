VRNA (Verona Pharma plc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) closed the day trading at $21.84 up 1.06% from the previous closing price of $21.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667067 shares were traded. VRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.98.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 359,713 shares for $20.08 per share. The transaction valued at 7,222,484 led to the insider holds 3,777,778 shares of the business.

Gupta Rishi sold 359,713 shares of VRNA for $7,222,484 on May 15. The Director now owns 3,777,778 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On May 12, another insider, Gupta Rishi, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 43,200 shares for $21.64 each. As a result, the insider received 934,848 and left with 4,137,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3386.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18k whereas that against EBITDA is -24.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNA has reached a high of $26.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRNA traded about 545.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRNA traded about 619.08k shares per day. A total of 77.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.06M. Insiders hold about 50.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNA as of May 14, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.88M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.88 and -$1.34.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.1M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,123.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.