XP Inc. (XP) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) was $17.71 for the day, up 1.14% from the previous closing price of $17.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6514431 shares were traded. XP stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XP now has a Market Capitalization of 9.35B and an Enterprise Value of 7.81B. As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.36.

Shares Statistics:

XP traded an average of 6.43M shares per day over the past three months and 7.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 537.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 420.51M. Insiders hold about 19.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.08M with a Short Ratio of 19.08M, compared to 21.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

