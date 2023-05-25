Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Shares Decline by -4.60% to Close at $62.63

As of close of business last night, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock clocked out at $62.63, down -4.60% from its previous closing price of $65.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7544913 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Steckelberg Kelly sold 3,224 shares for $63.88 per share. The transaction valued at 205,948 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bawa Aparna sold 10,500 shares of ZM for $644,874 on May 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 29,119 shares after completing the transaction at $61.42 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Steckelberg Kelly, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,224 shares for $61.70 each. As a result, the insider received 198,920 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZM now has a Market Capitalization of 19.53B and an Enterprise Value of 14.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZM is -0.25, which has changed by -41.47% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.41% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $124.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZM traded 4.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 297.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.71M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.46M with a Short Ratio of 14.46M, compared to 13.09M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $4.05, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.97 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.