22 analysts offer recommendations for Insulet Corporation (PODD) stock

The price of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) closed at $277.05 in the last session, down -5.69% from day before closing price of $293.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1915956 shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $292.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $268.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PODD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when MINOGUE MICHAEL R bought 3,300 shares for $304.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,005,675 led to the insider holds 12,221 shares of the business.

McMillan Wayde D. sold 1,255 shares of PODD for $399,479 on Apr 03. The EVP, CFO now owns 22,865 shares after completing the transaction at $318.31 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Alpuche Charles, who serves as the Advisor of the company, sold 23,401 shares for $305.15 each. As a result, the insider received 7,140,815 and left with 45,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PODD now has a Market Capitalization of 22.91B and an Enterprise Value of 23.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 230.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $335.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $192.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 315.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 286.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PODD traded on average about 899.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 661.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.39% stake in the company. Shares short for PODD as of May 14, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.9M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $385.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $399M to a low estimate of $379.71M. As of the current estimate, Insulet Corporation’s year-ago sales were $299.4M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.9M, an increase of 28.30% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $415M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.