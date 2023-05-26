23 analysts offer recommendations for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) stock

The price of The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) closed at $75.94 in the last session, down -1.15% from day before closing price of $76.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6646623 shares were traded. TJX stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TJX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Goldenberg Scott sold 26,271 shares for $78.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,072,924 led to the insider holds 72,580 shares of the business.

MEYROWITZ CAROL sold 16,223 shares of TJX for $1,294,470 on Nov 22. The Executive Chairman now owns 209,390 shares after completing the transaction at $79.79 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Greenlees Louise, who serves as the SEVP – Group President of the company, sold 6,708 shares for $79.99 each. As a result, the insider received 536,577 and left with 51,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TJX now has a Market Capitalization of 88.46B and an Enterprise Value of 96.27B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TJX has reached a high of $83.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TJX traded on average about 4.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TJX as of May 14, 2023 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 6.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TJX is 1.33, which was 1.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 38.30% for TJX, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 06, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.66 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.56. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.16 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.47B to a low estimate of $12.33B. As of the current estimate, The TJX Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.84B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TJX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.94B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.79B and the low estimate is $54.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.