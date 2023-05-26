9 analysts offer recommendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) stock

The price of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) closed at $148.17 in the last session, down -1.24% from day before closing price of $150.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584300 shares were traded. BR stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Matlin Laura sold 4,052 shares for $153.73 per share. The transaction valued at 622,913 led to the insider holds 5,825 shares of the business.

Duelks Robert N sold 1,200 shares of BR for $185,214 on May 05. The Director now owns 33,635 shares after completing the transaction at $154.34 per share. On May 04, another insider, KALENKA ROBERT F, who serves as the Corporate Vice President of the company, sold 17,433 shares for $152.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,660,729 and left with 26,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BR now has a Market Capitalization of 18.04B and an Enterprise Value of 22.12B. As of this moment, Broadridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BR has reached a high of $183.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BR traded on average about 582.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 502.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.87M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 2.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BR is 2.90, which was 2.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.16 and a low estimate of $3.08, while EPS last year was $2.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.96 and $6.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.92. EPS for the following year is $7.52, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.61 and $7.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of the current estimate, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.71B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.56B and the low estimate is $6.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.