A correction may be in store for Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares?

Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) closed the day trading at $44.16 down -2.56% from the previous closing price of $45.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711239 shares were traded. HIBB stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIBB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 461.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Hilt James A sold 8,154 shares for $61.18 per share. The transaction valued at 498,862 led to the insider holds 2,380 shares of the business.

Hilt James A sold 5,346 shares of HIBB for $332,682 on Apr 12. The Director now owns 2,380 shares after completing the transaction at $62.23 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Flur Dorlisa K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 714 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 42,840 and left with 5,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIBB now has a Market Capitalization of 800.52M and an Enterprise Value of 1.13B. As of this moment, Hibbett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB has reached a high of $75.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIBB traded about 275.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIBB traded about 333.71k shares per day. A total of 12.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.17% stake in the company. Shares short for HIBB as of May 14, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.46M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.21% and a Short% of Float of 15.02%.

Dividends & Splits

HIBB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.60% for HIBB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 27, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.26 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $2.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.7 and $8.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.14. EPS for the following year is $10.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $11.2 and $8.4.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $460.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $473.14M to a low estimate of $451.6M. As of the current estimate, Hibbett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $424.05M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $399.61M, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $416.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $390.17M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIBB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.