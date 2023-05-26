A glimpse at Ball Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) was $53.29 for the day, down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $53.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1601355 shares were traded. BALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BALL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when HAYES JOHN A sold 100,000 shares for $58.40 per share. The transaction valued at 5,840,173 led to the insider holds 480,552 shares of the business.

Fisher Daniel William bought 6,400 shares of BALL for $348,317 on Dec 05. The President & C.E.O. now owns 107,997 shares after completing the transaction at $54.42 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, NIEKAMP CYNTHIA A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $51.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,620 and bolstered with 11,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BALL now has a Market Capitalization of 18.43B and an Enterprise Value of 27.96B. As of this moment, Ball’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BALL has reached a high of $74.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.25.

Shares Statistics:

BALL traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BALL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.52M with a Short Ratio of 16.53M, compared to 17.74M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, BALL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.08B to a low estimate of $3.52B. As of the current estimate, Ball Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.13B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.75B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.97B and the low estimate is $15.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.