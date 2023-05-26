In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655440 shares were traded. GROM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3405.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GROM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GROM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32M and an Enterprise Value of 756.05k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROM has reached a high of $23.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6644.

Shares Statistics:

GROM traded an average of 267.93K shares per day over the past three months and 335.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GROM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 186.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 121.57k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$7.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2M to a low estimate of $1.2M. As of the current estimate, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.23M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.43M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.65M and the low estimate is $6.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.