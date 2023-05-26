Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Decline -3.13% in Day Trading, Closes at $111.62

The price of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) closed at $111.62 in the last session, down -3.13% from day before closing price of $115.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1301008 shares were traded. AAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAP now has a Market Capitalization of 7.26B and an Enterprise Value of 10.64B. As of this moment, Advance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has reached a high of $212.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAP traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AAP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AAP is 6.00, which was 6.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14. The current Payout Ratio is 54.10% for AAP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.06 and a low estimate of $2.09, while EPS last year was $3.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.91, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.24 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.64. EPS for the following year is $11.51, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.21 and $10.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.47B to a low estimate of $3.37B. As of the current estimate, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.37B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.73B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.65B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.15B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.02B and the low estimate is $11.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.