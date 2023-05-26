Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock Closes up 0.08% on Thursday Trading

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) closed the day trading at $64.61 up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $64.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1835679 shares were traded. AFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AFL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 13,471 shares for $67.27 per share. The transaction valued at 906,140 led to the insider holds 27,570 shares of the business.

BEAVER STEVEN KENT sold 13,118 shares of AFL for $870,119 on May 12. The SVP, CFO, Aflac US now owns 20,793 shares after completing the transaction at $66.33 per share. On May 10, another insider, HOWARD JUNE P, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 8,230 shares for $67.57 each. As a result, the insider received 556,101 and left with 119,402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFL now has a Market Capitalization of 42.73B and an Enterprise Value of 46.23B. As of this moment, Aflac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFL has reached a high of $74.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AFL traded about 2.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AFL traded about 1.95M shares per day. A total of 611.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 563.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFL as of May 14, 2023 were 11.1M with a Short Ratio of 11.10M, compared to 8.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

AFL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.68, up from 1.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37. The current Payout Ratio is 23.30% for AFL, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $5.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.84. EPS for the following year is $6.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.64B to a low estimate of $4.37B. As of the current estimate, Aflac Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.4B, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.52B, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.5B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.75B and the low estimate is $17.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.