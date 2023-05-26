Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $120.99 in the prior trading day, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) closed at $119.49, down -1.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3171074 shares were traded. A stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of A by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ancher-Jensen Henrik sold 29,500 shares for $155.78 per share. The transaction valued at 4,595,510 led to the insider holds 70,793 shares of the business.

Grau Dominique sold 4,000 shares of A for $636,800 on Dec 13. The Senior Vice President now owns 92,379 shares after completing the transaction at $159.20 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, MCDONNELL PADRAIG, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 672 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider received 107,520 and left with 15,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, A now has a Market Capitalization of 35.78B and an Enterprise Value of 37.50B. As of this moment, Agilent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, A has reached a high of $160.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 296.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 294.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for A as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 4.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, A’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.86, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71. The current Payout Ratio is 18.90% for A, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.75 and $5.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.63. EPS for the following year is $6.17, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.53 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.81B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for A’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.85B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.85B and the low estimate is $7.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.