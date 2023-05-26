Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed at $104.42 down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $105.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4715705 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Airbnb Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Lin Alfred sold 8,153 shares for $106.36 per share. The transaction valued at 867,153 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stephenson Dave sold 6,521 shares of ABNB for $693,052 on May 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 152,086 shares after completing the transaction at $106.28 per share. On May 22, another insider, POWELL CATHERINE C, who serves as the Global Head of Hosting of the company, sold 2,409 shares for $110.00 each. As a result, the insider received 264,990 and left with 121,319 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 66.35B and an Enterprise Value of 58.09B. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $144.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABNB has traded an average of 6.18M shares per day and 7.28M over the past ten days. A total of 634.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 392.44M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of May 14, 2023 were 23.24M with a Short Ratio of 23.24M, compared to 18.69M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $4.02, with 26 analysts recommending between $5.49 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.41B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.1B, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.4B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.86B and the low estimate is $9.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.