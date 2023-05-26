AKTX (Akari Therapeutics Plc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) closed the day trading at $0.17 down -8.74% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0116 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871364 shares were traded. AKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2079 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1521.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 17.95M and an Enterprise Value of 4.70M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTX has reached a high of $1.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5093.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKTX traded about 491.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKTX traded about 454.24k shares per day. A total of 101.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.82M. Insiders hold about 16.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 111.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 130.15k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.