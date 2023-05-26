Allegion plc (ALLE) Stock Price Peaks at $106.78 During Trading

The closing price of Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) was $105.25 for the day, down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $106.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598185 shares were traded. ALLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALLE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Braun Jeffrey N sold 2,278 shares for $110.34 per share. The transaction valued at 251,347 led to the insider holds 11,336 shares of the business.

Braun Jeffrey N sold 1,354 shares of ALLE for $153,771 on Nov 22. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 11,634 shares after completing the transaction at $113.57 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Stone John H, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $104.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,305,612 and bolstered with 64,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLE now has a Market Capitalization of 9.44B and an Enterprise Value of 11.25B. As of this moment, Allegion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLE has reached a high of $123.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.83.

Shares Statistics:

ALLE traded an average of 841.41K shares per day over the past three months and 503.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLE as of May 14, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 1.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, ALLE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.13.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.75 and $6.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.67. EPS for the following year is $7.12, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.46 and $6.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $975.7M to a low estimate of $914M. As of the current estimate, Allegion plc’s year-ago sales were $773.1M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $935.99M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $951M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $918.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.