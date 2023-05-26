Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) expected to report EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) closed at $26.30 down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $26.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2693006 shares were traded. ALLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ally Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when MAGNER MARJORIE bought 2,000 shares for $27.43 per share. The transaction valued at 54,868 led to the insider holds 55,603 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLY now has a Market Capitalization of 7.54B. As of this moment, Ally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY has reached a high of $44.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALLY has traded an average of 6.24M shares per day and 3.51M over the past ten days. A total of 302.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 296.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.51M with a Short Ratio of 13.27M, compared to 16.37M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALLY is 1.20, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for ALLY, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 310:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.71 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.43 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, Ally Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13B, a decrease of -1.40% less than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.65B and the low estimate is $8.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.