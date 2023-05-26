Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Records -6.41% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) was $37.24 for the day, down -6.41% from the previous closing price of $39.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2057413 shares were traded. AYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Schloss Eileen sold 4,500 shares for $65.47 per share. The transaction valued at 294,615 led to the insider holds 6,715 shares of the business.

Hansen Paula sold 6,500 shares of AYX for $286,650 on Nov 30. The President & CRO now owns 105,793 shares after completing the transaction at $44.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AYX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 3.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYX has reached a high of $70.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.39.

Shares Statistics:

AYX traded an average of 1.55M shares per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AYX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.67M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $183M to a low estimate of $180M. As of the current estimate, Alteryx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $180.62M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.04M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $990.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $983.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $855.35M, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.