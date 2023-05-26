American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Stock Closes up 4.20% on Thursday Trading

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) closed the day trading at $14.38 up 4.20% from the previous closing price of $13.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29352951 shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when STEENLAND DOUGLAS M sold 1,950 shares for $14.10 per share. The transaction valued at 27,495 led to the insider holds 29,736 shares of the business.

STEENLAND DOUGLAS M sold 2,000 shares of AAL for $27,768 on May 12. The Director now owns 31,686 shares after completing the transaction at $13.88 per share. On May 01, another insider, Owens Angela, who serves as the SVP Corporate Controller of the company, sold 21,984 shares for $13.79 each. As a result, the insider received 303,159 and left with 59,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.90B and an Enterprise Value of 40.34B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $18.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAL traded about 24.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAL traded about 24.4M shares per day. A total of 652.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 69.95M with a Short Ratio of 62.19M, compared to 62.8M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.71% and a Short% of Float of 12.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AAL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2013 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $13.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.76B to a low estimate of $13.5B. As of the current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.42B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.67B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.3B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.97B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.97B and the low estimate is $52.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.