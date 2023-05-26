American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) was $82.50 for the day, down -3.13% from the previous closing price of $85.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4951964 shares were traded. AEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Akins Nicholas K sold 10,491 shares for $92.75 per share. The transaction valued at 973,040 led to the insider holds 125,520 shares of the business.

Feinberg David Matthew sold 1,616 shares of AEP for $149,884 on May 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 8,925 shares after completing the transaction at $92.75 per share. On May 02, another insider, Beam Christian T, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 513 shares for $92.75 each. As a result, the insider received 47,581 and left with 4,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEP now has a Market Capitalization of 47.42B and an Enterprise Value of 90.30B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has reached a high of $105.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.03.

Shares Statistics:

AEP traded an average of 2.69M shares per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 514.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.70M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AEP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 7.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.17, AEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.36 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.28. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.14B to a low estimate of $4.24B. As of the current estimate, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.32B, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.55B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.64B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.39B and the low estimate is $17.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.