American Tower Corporation (AMT) Records -0.45% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) was $182.56 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $183.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2558360 shares were traded. AMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 10,025 shares for $195.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,954,875 led to the insider holds 17,473 shares of the business.

THOMPSON SAMME L sold 1,739 shares of AMT for $380,128 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 22,099 shares after completing the transaction at $218.59 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Goel Sanjay, who serves as the EVP & President, Asia-Pacific of the company, bought 5 shares for $232.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,163 and bolstered with 9,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMT now has a Market Capitalization of 95.84B and an Enterprise Value of 140.94B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has reached a high of $282.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 215.49.

Shares Statistics:

AMT traded an average of 1.97M shares per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 465.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.26M, compared to 3.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.02, AMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.94 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.78B to a low estimate of $2.68B. As of the current estimate, American Tower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.72B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.71B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.65B and the low estimate is $11.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.