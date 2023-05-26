An average trading volume for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Everbridge Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.93, down -5.21% from its previous closing price of $24.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886447 shares were traded. EVBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVBG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Brickley Patrick sold 1,554 shares for $25.77 per share. The transaction valued at 40,040 led to the insider holds 123,086 shares of the business.

Brickley Patrick sold 25,865 shares of EVBG for $826,640 on Feb 01. The EVP and CFO now owns 94,178 shares after completing the transaction at $31.96 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, WAGNER DAVID, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,391 shares for $29.02 each. As a result, the insider received 359,542 and left with 37,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVBG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 183.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVBG has reached a high of $43.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVBG traded 433.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 429.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVBG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $110.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.7M to a low estimate of $110M. As of the current estimate, Everbridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.99M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.52M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $460.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $456M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $458.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $431.89M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502.21M and the low estimate is $479.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.