An investigation into Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) closed at $15.19 down -2.25% from its previous closing price of $15.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926135 shares were traded. BNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Albano Ryan M bought 6,200 shares for $16.74 per share. The transaction valued at 103,800 led to the insider holds 157,297 shares of the business.

Moragne John David bought 5,982 shares of BNL for $100,019 on Mar 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 152,256 shares after completing the transaction at $16.72 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Fennell Kevin, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 3,250 shares for $16.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,462 and bolstered with 59,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.01B and an Enterprise Value of 4.93B. As of this moment, Broadstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNL has reached a high of $22.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BNL has traded an average of 919.71K shares per day and 843.3k over the past ten days. A total of 186.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BNL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 2.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BNL is 1.12, from 1.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $113.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $115M to a low estimate of $112M. As of the current estimate, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.01M, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.2M, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $116.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $459.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $407.51M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $463.2M and the low estimate is $463.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.