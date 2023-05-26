An overall feel about Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) was $15.17 for the day, down -4.77% from the previous closing price of $15.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570415 shares were traded. SBGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBGI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Lewis Jeffrey Edward sold 360 shares for $16.97 per share. The transaction valued at 6,110 led to the insider holds 2,400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBGI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 4.85B. As of this moment, Sinclair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBGI has reached a high of $25.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.53.

Shares Statistics:

SBGI traded an average of 912.12K shares per day over the past three months and 657.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.87M. Insiders hold about 9.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBGI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, SBGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25. The current Payout Ratio is 27.90% for SBGI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $770.8M to a low estimate of $759.16M. As of the current estimate, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $837M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $767.85M, a decrease of -14.00% less than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $789M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.42M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93B, down -19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.72B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.