Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Stocks Hit Low of $161.93 Before Closing at $172.39

In the latest session, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) closed at $172.39 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $173.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9668516 shares were traded. ADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Analog Devices Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 8,751 shares for $189.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,653,939 led to the insider holds 23,871 shares of the business.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 26,250 shares of ADI for $4,908,976 on Mar 20. The EVP, Finance & CFO now owns 23,871 shares after completing the transaction at $187.01 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, CHAMPY JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,495 shares for $185.44 each. As a result, the insider received 277,239 and left with 6,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADI now has a Market Capitalization of 91.34B and an Enterprise Value of 96.21B. As of this moment, Analog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has reached a high of $198.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADI has traded an average of 3.10M shares per day and 4.22M over the past ten days. A total of 507.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 504.56M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 5.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ADI is 3.44, from 3.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 45.60% for ADI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.93 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.5, with high estimates of $3.03 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.45 and $10.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.66. EPS for the following year is $10.47, with 26 analysts recommending between $13 and $8.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.38B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Analog Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.07B, a decrease of -5.40% less than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.01B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.38B and the low estimate is $11.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.