Analysis of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE): Selected Notes

After finishing at $3.89 in the prior trading day, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed at $3.79, down -2.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 950087 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NXE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.88B and an Enterprise Value of 1.83B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $5.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7916, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1289.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 485.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 400.01M. Insiders hold about 15.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.48% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of May 14, 2023 were 20.86M with a Short Ratio of 19.61M, compared to 18.98M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.1.