Analyst EPS estimates for IMAX Corporation (IMAX) stock

After finishing at $18.32 in the prior trading day, IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) closed at $17.48, down -4.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574753 shares were traded. IMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when GELFOND RICHARD L sold 100,000 shares for $20.95 per share. The transaction valued at 2,094,720 led to the insider holds 388,678 shares of the business.

Weissman Kenneth Ian sold 10,000 shares of IMAX for $211,216 on May 01. The Deputy GC & Corp. Secretary now owns 17,558 shares after completing the transaction at $21.12 per share. On May 01, another insider, Tu Denny, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.81 each. As a result, the insider received 208,123 and left with 16,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMAX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMAX has reached a high of $21.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 548.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 338.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.10M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAX as of May 14, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 3.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 6.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $91.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.2M to a low estimate of $83.32M. As of the current estimate, IMAX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $73.9M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.41M, an increase of 27.80% over than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.41M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $300.81M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $453.6M and the low estimate is $378.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.