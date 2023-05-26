Analyst EPS estimates for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) stock

After finishing at $16.15 in the prior trading day, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) closed at $15.40, down -4.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3895937 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JWN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Worzel Ken sold 28,645 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 601,528 led to the insider holds 125,026 shares of the business.

Worzel Ken sold 1,540 shares of JWN for $30,922 on Feb 01. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 128,671 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, BRAMMAN ANNE L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,333 shares for $24.66 each. As a result, the insider received 328,792 and left with 93,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JWN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.39B and an Enterprise Value of 6.34B. As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $27.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of May 14, 2023 were 21.44M with a Short Ratio of 21.44M, compared to 19.25M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.28% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JWN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.76, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%. The current Payout Ratio is 49.80% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.21B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of the current estimate, Nordstrom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated decrease of -12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.61B, a decrease of -11.80% over than the figure of -$12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.53B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.48B and the low estimate is $14.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.