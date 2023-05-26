Analyst EPS estimates for Service Corporation International (SCI) stock

After finishing at $63.61 in the prior trading day, Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) closed at $62.92, down -1.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662843 shares were traded. SCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when RYAN THOMAS L sold 33 shares for $65.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,163 led to the insider holds 962,409 shares of the business.

RYAN THOMAS L sold 62,417 shares of SCI for $4,090,860 on May 19. The President, CEO & Chairman now owns 962,409 shares after completing the transaction at $65.54 per share. On May 18, another insider, RYAN THOMAS L, who serves as the President, CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 20,445 shares for $65.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,339,246 and left with 962,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCI now has a Market Capitalization of 10.97B and an Enterprise Value of 15.21B. As of this moment, Service’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCI has reached a high of $75.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 957.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 831.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.23M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCI as of May 14, 2023 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.19M, compared to 6.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.04, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 32.40% for SCI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.93 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $991.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $953M. As of the current estimate, Service Corporation International’s year-ago sales were $990.86M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $995.97M, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $982.71M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.11B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $4.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.