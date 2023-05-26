Analysts predict EPS of -$0.07 for Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG)’s current quarter

After finishing at $1.00 in the prior trading day, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) closed at $0.90, down -9.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0928 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606328 shares were traded. MKFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MKFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Terem Shai bought 100,000 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 97,350 led to the insider holds 2,234,842 shares of the business.

Schwartz Mark Joseph sold 30,000 shares of MKFG for $29,100 on Mar 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,023,446 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Schwartz Mark Joseph, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 28,641 shares for $1.71 each. As a result, the insider received 48,976 and left with 1,081,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKFG now has a Market Capitalization of 170.90M and an Enterprise Value of 51.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKFG has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4852.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 663.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 598.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 194.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.25M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKFG as of May 14, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 5.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $25.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.57M to a low estimate of $24.14M. As of the current estimate, Markforged Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $24.23M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.29M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.77M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.96M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $136.34M and the low estimate is $115.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.