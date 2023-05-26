Analysts predict EPS of $0 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)’s current quarter

After finishing at $0.88 in the prior trading day, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) closed at $0.82, down -6.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0586 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1385053 shares were traded. CYTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYTO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTO now has a Market Capitalization of 6.08M and an Enterprise Value of 13.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 42.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has reached a high of $18.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1747, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3341.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.91M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTO as of May 14, 2023 were 86.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 1.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.