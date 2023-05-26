Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

In the latest session, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) closed at $81.43 up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $81.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2456281 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Otis Worldwide Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Calleja Fernandez Bernardo sold 703 shares for $86.85 per share. The transaction valued at 61,058 led to the insider holds 22,215 shares of the business.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo sold 837 shares of OTIS for $70,869 on Feb 14. The President, Otis EMEA now owns 19,998 shares after completing the transaction at $84.67 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ryan Michael Patrick, who serves as the VP, CAO & Controller of the company, sold 3,018 shares for $84.46 each. As a result, the insider received 254,903 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTIS now has a Market Capitalization of 35.44B and an Enterprise Value of 41.42B. As of this moment, Otis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIS has reached a high of $87.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OTIS has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 2.04M over the past ten days. A total of 414.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.00M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 4.97M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OTIS is 1.36, from 1.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.59B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.57B. As of the current estimate, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.49B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.56B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.69B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15B and the low estimate is $14.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.