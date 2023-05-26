Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

In the latest session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed at $3.27 down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1373693 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVM now has a Market Capitalization of 713.39M and an Enterprise Value of 503.81M. As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6610, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0131.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SVM has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 968.36k over the past ten days. A total of 176.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.35M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 858.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 1.82M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SVM is 0.03, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

