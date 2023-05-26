Analysts provide stock recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) closed the day trading at $22.06 down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $22.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501369 shares were traded. OFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OFC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when DENTON ROBERT L sold 3,941 shares for $22.95 per share. The transaction valued at 90,440 led to the insider holds 4,523 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OFC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.58B and an Enterprise Value of 4.82B. As of this moment, Corporate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OFC has reached a high of $28.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OFC traded about 808.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OFC traded about 635.56k shares per day. A total of 112.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.03M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.43% stake in the company. Shares short for OFC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 3.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Dividends & Splits

OFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.14, up from 1.11 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.15.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $150.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.4M to a low estimate of $148.35M. As of the current estimate, Corporate Office Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $143.25M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.12M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $157.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.35M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $620.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $610.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $586.38M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $652M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.6M and the low estimate is $643.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.