Analysts provide stock recommendations for CRH plc (CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) closed the day trading at $48.40 up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $48.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935232 shares were traded. CRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRH now has a Market Capitalization of 35.35B and an Enterprise Value of 40.37B. As of this moment, CRH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRH has reached a high of $52.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRH traded about 636.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRH traded about 604.3k shares per day. A total of 751.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 732.27M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 901.29k on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

CRH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.27, up from 1.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 23.60% for CRH, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1998 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.53B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.98B and the low estimate is $29.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.