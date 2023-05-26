Analysts provide stock recommendations for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR)

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) closed the day trading at $1.96 up 5.95% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1856827 shares were traded. NIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1879 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NIR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Petralia Kathryn bought 10,000 shares for $1.98 per share. The transaction valued at 19,800 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Petralia Kathryn bought 20,000 shares of NIR for $38,000 on May 23. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIR now has a Market Capitalization of 88.13M and an Enterprise Value of 114.51M. As of this moment, Near’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIR has reached a high of $18.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9219, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.6338.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NIR traded about 478.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NIR traded about 293.11k shares per day. A total of 14.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.25M. Insiders hold about 90.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.62% stake in the company. Shares short for NIR as of May 14, 2023 were 201.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 105.35k on Apr 13, 2023.