Analyzing GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)’s quick and current ratios

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) closed the day trading at $56.38 down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $57.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919532 shares were traded. GXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GXO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Ashe Gena L sold 2,120 shares for $52.73 per share. The transaction valued at 111,788 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Wilson Malcolm bought 4,174 shares of GXO for $183,531 on Nov 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 45,509 shares after completing the transaction at $43.97 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,167,500 shares for $48.35 each. As a result, the insider received 249,848,625 and left with 1,300,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GXO now has a Market Capitalization of 10.16B and an Enterprise Value of 13.88B. As of this moment, GXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has reached a high of $60.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GXO traded about 784.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GXO traded about 986.02k shares per day. A total of 118.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.83M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GXO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 5.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.86.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, GXO Logistics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.16B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48B, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.99B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.14B and the low estimate is $10.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.