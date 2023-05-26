Analyzing Netflix Inc. (NFLX)’s quick and current ratios

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed the day trading at $359.00 down -1.60% from the previous closing price of $364.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6181465 shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $367.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $357.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NFLX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when BARTON RICHARD N sold 500 shares for $334.98 per share. The transaction valued at 167,490 led to the insider holds 86 shares of the business.

HALEY TIMOTHY M sold 7,147 shares of NFLX for $2,389,071 on May 10. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $334.28 per share. On May 01, another insider, HASTINGS REED, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 26,278 shares for $323.96 each. As a result, the insider received 8,513,136 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 144.85B and an Enterprise Value of 151.46B. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $379.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 333.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 298.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NFLX traded about 6.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NFLX traded about 7.23M shares per day. A total of 445.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.4M with a Short Ratio of 9.90M, compared to 9.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.93 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $3.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.18, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $2.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.31 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.07. EPS for the following year is $14.25, with 34 analysts recommending between $16.62 and $11.61.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $8.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.32B to a low estimate of $8.2B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.97B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.61B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.41B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.62B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.37B and the low estimate is $36.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.