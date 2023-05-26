Analyzing Roblox Corporation (RBLX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Roblox Corporation’s stock clocked out at $39.51, down -2.47% from its previous closing price of $40.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5837618 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RBLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Donato Craig sold 7,181 shares for $39.82 per share. The transaction valued at 285,971 led to the insider holds 1,227,229 shares of the business.

Baszucki Gregory sold 8,334 shares of RBLX for $332,456 on May 23. The Director now owns 9,880,267 shares after completing the transaction at $39.89 per share. On May 22, another insider, Baszucki David, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 375,000 shares for $39.80 each. As a result, the insider received 14,923,770 and left with 1 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 24.03B and an Enterprise Value of 22.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 96.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RBLX traded 10.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 606.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 524.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 21.06M with a Short Ratio of 20.05M, compared to 24.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.77. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $784.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $796.7M to a low estimate of $758M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $639.9M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $824.33M, an increase of 17.50% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $881.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $660.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.