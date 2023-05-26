Analyzing Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.36, down -6.15% from its previous closing price of $3.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881325 shares were traded. SB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SB now has a Market Capitalization of 419.64M and an Enterprise Value of 720.67M. As of this moment, Safe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SB has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2027.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SB traded 919.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 944.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.49M. Insiders hold about 67.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SB as of May 14, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, SB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $68.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.78M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.48M, an estimated decrease of -24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.37M, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of -$24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.25M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.72M, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $369.68M and the low estimate is $339.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.