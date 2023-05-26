Analyzing TELUS Corporation (TU)’s quick and current ratios

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) closed the day trading at $19.29 down -1.98% from the previous closing price of $19.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1301988 shares were traded. TU stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TU now has a Market Capitalization of 29.55B and an Enterprise Value of 49.20B. As of this moment, TELUS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TU has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TU traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TU traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.23% stake in the company. Shares short for TU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.03M with a Short Ratio of 12.03M, compared to 13.59M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

TU’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.07, up from 1.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.57. The current Payout Ratio is 177.50% for TU, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.77B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, TELUS Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.3B, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.86B, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.83B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.63B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.41B and the low estimate is $16.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.