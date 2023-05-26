Analyzing Walmart Inc. (WMT)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Walmart Inc.’s stock clocked out at $146.16, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $147.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6988093 shares were traded. WMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 450.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Bartlett Daniel J sold 6,600 shares for $147.78 per share. The transaction valued at 975,368 led to the insider holds 159,240 shares of the business.

WALTON JIM C sold 600 shares of WMT for $90,012 on May 22. The 10% Owner now owns 245,255,856 shares after completing the transaction at $150.02 per share. On May 22, another insider, WALTON ALICE L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 600 shares for $150.02 each. As a result, the insider received 90,012 and left with 245,255,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMT now has a Market Capitalization of 408.57B and an Enterprise Value of 458.87B. As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $154.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WMT traded 6.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of May 14, 2023 were 13.56M with a Short Ratio of 13.56M, compared to 12.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, WMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76. The current Payout Ratio is 68.60% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 01, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.71 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.58 and $6.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.23. EPS for the following year is $6.83, with 29 analysts recommending between $7.6 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $159.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.87B to a low estimate of $158.03B. As of the current estimate, Walmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.86B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $644.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $636.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611.29B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $669.99B and the low estimate is $628.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.