Analyzing Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Weyerhaeuser Company’s stock clocked out at $28.44, down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $28.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3247581 shares were traded. WY stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Merle Denise M sold 1,781 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 53,430 led to the insider holds 160,507 shares of the business.

Stockfish Devin W sold 1,800 shares of WY for $64,800 on Feb 02. The President and CEO now owns 567,381 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Monaco Albert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $38.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 135,660 and bolstered with 30,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WY now has a Market Capitalization of 21.92B and an Enterprise Value of 25.41B. As of this moment, Weyerhaeuser’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WY has reached a high of $39.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WY traded 4.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 733.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 725.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.93M with a Short Ratio of 8.44M, compared to 10.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.73, WY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 43.00% for WY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, WeWork Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $101.02, with high estimates of $34.87 and low estimates of $89.10.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Cyclical and $Financial Services for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.