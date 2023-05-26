Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stock Price Peaks at $23.06 During Trading

The closing price of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) was $22.54 for the day, down -3.43% from the previous closing price of $23.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4660949 shares were traded. AR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Kennedy Michael N. sold 150,000 shares for $21.07 per share. The transaction valued at 3,160,500 led to the insider holds 941,832 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 779,755 shares of AR for $24,435,884 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 4,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.34 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Keenan W Howard JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 220,245 shares for $31.16 each. As a result, the insider received 6,862,284 and left with 4,779,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.45B and an Enterprise Value of 11.34B. As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.43.

Shares Statistics:

AR traded an average of 5.54M shares per day over the past three months and 6.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 296.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.99M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.43M with a Short Ratio of 16.93M, compared to 18.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $879M. As of the current estimate, Antero Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated decrease of -53.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, a decrease of -41.60% over than the figure of -$53.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.14B, down -33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $4.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.