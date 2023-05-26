Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Decline -0.41% in Day Trading, Closes at $14.54

The price of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) closed at $14.54 in the last session, down -0.41% from day before closing price of $14.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2253115 shares were traded. APLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 549.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares for $15.50 per share. The transaction valued at 77,496 led to the insider holds 568,109 shares of the business.

Rash Matthew bought 648 shares of APLE for $9,982 on May 05. The SVP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 166,131 shares after completing the transaction at $15.40 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Woolley Howard E., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $15.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,545 and bolstered with 6,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.36B and an Enterprise Value of 4.84B. As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has reached a high of $18.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APLE traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 229.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.11M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APLE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 3.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for APLE is 0.96, which was 0.79 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.90. The current Payout Ratio is 113.30% for APLE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $348.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $355.64M to a low estimate of $335.38M. As of the current estimate, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $337.67M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $351.14M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.09M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.