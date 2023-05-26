Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock Price Peaks at $12.29 During Trading

The closing price of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) was $12.24 for the day, up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $12.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2385228 shares were traded. ABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when KAUFMAN IVAN bought 15,000 shares for $11.98 per share. The transaction valued at 179,750 led to the insider holds 1,183,277 shares of the business.

KAUFMAN IVAN bought 10,000 shares of ABR for $124,280 on Mar 13. The COB, CEO and President now owns 1,168,277 shares after completing the transaction at $12.43 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Green William C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,200 shares for $12.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,329 and bolstered with 138,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B. As of this moment, Arbor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABR has reached a high of $16.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.46.

Shares Statistics:

ABR traded an average of 4.76M shares per day over the past three months and 3.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABR as of May 14, 2023 were 31.19M with a Short Ratio of 31.19M, compared to 24.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.22% and a Short% of Float of 17.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.61, ABR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.40. The current Payout Ratio is 88.80% for ABR, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.77M to a low estimate of $85.7M. As of the current estimate, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.26M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.52M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.78M, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.4M and the low estimate is $376.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.