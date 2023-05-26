Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) was $3.54 for the day, down -1.94% from the previous closing price of $3.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1995408 shares were traded. AMBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5200.

Our analysis of AMBP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.47.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 5.89B. As of this moment, Ardagh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.79.

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBP has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7758.

AMBP traded an average of 1.82M shares per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 597.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.81M. Insiders hold about 76.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3M on Mar 30, 2023.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, AMBP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.11%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.18.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.69B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.32B and the low estimate is $5.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.