Are analysts optimistic about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMRN) stock?

The price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) closed at $88.73 in the last session, down -2.00% from day before closing price of $90.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 950434 shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BMRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 766.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 30,000 shares for $94.67 per share. The transaction valued at 2,840,226 led to the insider holds 426,213 shares of the business.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 30,000 shares of BMRN for $2,845,397 on May 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 426,213 shares after completing the transaction at $94.85 per share. On May 09, another insider, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $94.93 each. As a result, the insider received 2,847,973 and left with 426,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 18.01B and an Enterprise Value of 17.95B. As of this moment, BioMarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 238.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 95.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $117.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BMRN traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 850.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.41% stake in the company. Shares short for BMRN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 5.94M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.92 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $598.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $664.94M to a low estimate of $556.7M. As of the current estimate, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $533.8M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $613.92M, an increase of 18.40% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $797.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $569.3M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.