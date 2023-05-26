Are Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares too expensive at this price?

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) closed the day trading at $3.61 down -7.91% from the previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754586 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUMA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Constantino Michael T. bought 4,750 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 19,855 led to the insider holds 9,250 shares of the business.

Sander Dale A. bought 20,000 shares of HUMA for $52,000 on Dec 16. The CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off. now owns 20,600 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Niklason Laura E, who serves as the President, CEO and Director of the company, sold 239,538 shares for $2.53 each. As a result, the insider received 606,031 and left with 17,990,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUMA now has a Market Capitalization of 401.95M and an Enterprise Value of 320.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 291.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has reached a high of $6.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5432, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3030.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUMA traded about 260.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUMA traded about 329.61k shares per day. A total of 103.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.37M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HUMA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 5.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7M and the low estimate is $1.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,256.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.