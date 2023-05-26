Are Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares too expensive at this price?

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) closed the day trading at $259.56 up 1.00% from the previous closing price of $256.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584393 shares were traded. WAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $260.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $255.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when VERGNANO MARK P bought 3,185 shares for $313.32 per share. The transaction valued at 997,927 led to the insider holds 3,557 shares of the business.

CONARD EDWARD sold 1,059 shares of WAT for $354,447 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 74,224 shares after completing the transaction at $334.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAT now has a Market Capitalization of 16.00B and an Enterprise Value of 17.08B. As of this moment, Waters’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAT has reached a high of $369.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $252.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 293.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 311.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WAT traded about 479.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WAT traded about 581.39k shares per day. A total of 59.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WAT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $2.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.31 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.72 and $12.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.58. EPS for the following year is $14.01, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.48 and $13.47.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $735.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $748M to a low estimate of $723.5M. As of the current estimate, Waters Corporation’s year-ago sales were $714.32M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $772.53M, an increase of 13.60% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $787.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $749.14M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.